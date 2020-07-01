42 new COVID-19 positive cases land in various AJK hospitals raising tally to 1135

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 01 (APP):Forty two fresh Corona Virus suspects tested positive were registered and hospitalized in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1135 across the State on Wednesday, it was officially stated.

At the same time at least 557 patients out of total of 1135 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the liberated territory, the state health authorities said in a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued Wednesday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 42 new cases in AJK – which include 16 in Mirpur, 14 in Kotli, 04 in capital city of Muzaffarabad, one each in Jhelum valley, Rawalakot and Bagh, 02 in Neelam valley and 03 in Bhimbher district.

After two more causalities following the pandemic reported one each in Mirpur and Rawalakot during last 24 hours the death toll rose to 32 in entire AJK.

32 ill-fated persons have so far lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK including 13 in Muzaffarabad district, 05 in Mirpur. 04 in Bagh and 03 in Rawalakot 05 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

Among a total of 546 patients tested positive, 414 housed in various home isolation and rest of 132 patients admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At the same time, after the complete recovery of 07more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Wednesday – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 557, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

A total of 300 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 16439 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 16387 had been received with a total of 1135 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

Out of the total of 1135 corona virus positive cases, seven more patients were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state by Wednesday, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Wednesday a total of 14595 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.