Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

42 new Covid-19 suspects traced in AJK: Number of suspects tested positive in the State surge to 12:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 05 (APP):As many as 42 new suspects of corona virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours and all of them were got tested, the State Health Authorities said in an official statement issued on Saturday.

While updating about the situation of virus in Mirpur division, the Div. Commissioner Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb told APP here on Saturday that the new suspected tested positive in Bhimbher district was identified 5-year-old Salva, d/o Munir, Resident of Ghazi Ghurra.

"She was already admitted in Quarantine Center at Bhimbher alongwith her month and a sister who were also, earlier, tested positive. All of them have been shifted to Isolation Ward in Bhimbher DHQ Hospital", the Commissioner said.

At the same time, the number of COVID-19 suspects tested positive in AJK has increased to 12, the health authorities said in an official statement released to the media Saturday.

At least 92 more patients were discharged from various quarantine centers in AJK on Saturday after they were tested negative of COVID-19, AJK health authorities said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the Health Authorities continued that that a total of 385 suspected cases were sent for test of which the result of 299 have reached.

Only 12 suspects were so far tested positive across AJK. After discharge of the first patient Liaqat Hussain following complete recovery, the number of the patients stands eleven in AJK. These included 4 admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 6 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and one each in Rawalakot and Palandri DHQ hospitals.

Out of those 299 tested so far, 287 were tested negative. results of 86 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next. 21 of new cases were traced in Bhimbher district – of which one was tested positive.

Sixteen of new cases have been admitted in AIMS hospital Muzaffarabad, 22 in New city hospital Mirpur, and four new cases were admitted in DHQ hospital Bagh. All of the new suspects have been tested by the concerned labs and admitted in Quarantine centers.

At least 57 Quarantine Centers have been established at various locations in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir for the dispensation of immediate latest Medicare in line with the modern needs for there early recovery.

In case of the positive tests, all concerned are shifted to the isolation center for due Medicare, the state health authorities sources said .

