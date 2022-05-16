42 people sickened in food poisoning in northern Afghanistan

TALUQAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Forty-two people have fallen ill from mass food poisoning in Afghanistan's northern province of Takhar, local police said on Monday.

The incident occurred during a wedding ceremony in Takhan Abad village of Chah Hab district on Sunday night, Abdul Mubin Safi from the provincial police department told Xinhua.

Among the sick people were also the groom and bride, the source said, adding the affected people were transported to the district hospital where a number of the patients received treatment in an intensive care unit of the facility.

The source noted that three people were arrested following the case and an investigation was underway into the food poisoning in the far-flung district.