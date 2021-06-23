420 mn to face 'extreme heatwaves' at 2C warming: UN draft report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :An additional 420 million people will be exposed to extreme heatwaves if temperatures rise by two degrees Celsius compared with a 1.5-degree rise, a draft UN climate report obtained exclusively by AFP warns.

The draft assessment also says that up to 80 million more people than today could be at risk of hunger by 2050 if emissions driving global warming are not rapidly curtailed.

"The worst is yet to come, affecting our children's and grandchildren's lives much more than ours," says a summary of the 4,000-page draft.