UrduPoint.com

42,000 Rapid Antigen Tests Snatched In Sydney Heist

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 08:50 AM

42,000 rapid antigen tests snatched in Sydney heist

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A thief has made off with 42,000 much-sought rapid antigen tests from a freight depot in Sydney, authorities said Wednesday.

A man entered a freight depot in the suburb of Mascot on Tuesday afternoon and "took possession of the tests", a New South Wales police spokeswoman said, without giving further details.

"Officers attached to South Sydney Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the theft of Rapid Antigen Tests," she said.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet condemned the incident, which took place as Australia faces a shortage of rapid antigen tests.

"At a time when everyone across our state has made incredible efforts in keeping people safe, in making sacrifices, what a disgraceful act," Perrottet said.

"The police will catch you." The country's consumer watchdog has received reports of retailers selling tests for about US$22 each.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions this week threatened strike action if free rapid tests aren't provided to vulnerable workers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday defended his government's handling of test procurement.

"I understand that those rapid antigen test shortages have been a great frustration but a lot of these comments are made with hindsight, not foresight," he said.

The government expects up to 52 million rapid tests will be flown into Australia this month from Asia and the United States.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Australia Threatened Sydney Man Wales United States From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

9 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

9 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

9 hours ago
 Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

9 hours ago
 Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pe ..

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pets

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.