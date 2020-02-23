42.6% turnout at Iran parliamentary election: minister

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Iran's interior minister said on Sunday that 42.6 percent of eligible voters turned out at the country's parliamentary election, in remarks aired live on state television.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the participation rate was "acceptable" for Iran after it experienced bad weather, an air disaster, a coronavirus outbreak and other incidents in the lead-up to Friday's election.