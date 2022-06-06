UrduPoint.com

4,290 Patients Checked, 1,033 Operated At Free Eye Camp In Kabul

Published June 06, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Around 4,290 patients were checked and 1,033 went through different surgeries at weeklong free eye camp held at Al Noor Eye Hospital in Afghan capital Kabul.

The free eye camp was held by Al-Khidmat Foundation and Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum where Pakistani doctors provided free of charge services to the people of the war-hit country.

The camp was started on May 30 and culminated on June 5, 2022.

At the facility, the Pakistani doctors checked 4,290 patients, 932 went through cataract surgeries, 51 had vetioretinal surgeries and 50 went through oculoplasty surgeries.

After successfully holding of free eye camp, the medical team of Al-Khidmat Foundation has returned to Pakistan.

The Forum had also held similar eye camps in Kabul as well as Khost where the Pakistani doctors had treated the Afghan patients coming from remote areas, without any cost.

