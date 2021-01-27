UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

$439 Mn Pledged For UN Peace Fund, Far Short Of Goal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

$439 mn pledged for UN peace fund, far short of goal

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Over three dozen nations have pledged or contributed over $439 million to help secure peace in conflict-stricken states, the United Nations said Tuesday, a sum that falls far short of the hoped-for $1.5 billion.

Member states met via videoconference, committing to "the importance of investing in peace," according to a UN statement.

"Including funds received for 2020, 39 Member States have contributed or pledged over $439 million for peacebuilding in support of the Fund's 2020-2024 Strategy," the statement said.

"The goal is to mobilize $1.5 billion over five years between 2020 and 2024," said Marc-Andre Franche, the head of the Financing for the Peacebuilding Fund, which was created in 2006.

The fund has financed operations in 51 countries -- including in the Sahel, Central Asia, Central America and the Balkans -- over the last three years for a total of $356 million.

In that cycle, 34 countries contributed money, but 60 percent of the total came from just Germany, Sweden and Britain, according to Franche.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that his country is looking toward contributing at least 50 million Euros ($60.8 million) in the next two years.

French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said his nation would quadruple their contribution to reach $4.5 million.

Related Topics

United Nations Germany Sweden Money 2020 From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

8 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

8 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

10 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

10 hours ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.