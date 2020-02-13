44 more novel coronavirus cases on Japan ship: health minister

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Another 44 people on board a cruise ship moored off Japan's coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the country's health minister said Thursday.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the 44 new cases were detected from another 221 new tests. They raise the number of infections detected on the Diamond Princess to 218, in addition to a quarantine officer who also tested positive for the virus.