UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

44 Pct Of Greeks Would Snub Coronavirus Vaccine: Poll

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

44 pct of Greeks would snub coronavirus vaccine: poll

Athens, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Nearly one in two Greeks would skip a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, according to a poll published Sunday, with nearly 20 percent opposing masks as well.

Forty-four percent of respondents on average said they would not use the vaccine if it were approved and freely available, the study in To Vima weekly said.

The poll of 1,000 respondents was carried out by Greek firm Metron Analysis.

The Greek government has said that any Covid-19 vaccine would not be compulsory but it will be "strongly recommended.

" Among the 45-54 age group the refusal rate is 56 percent, and 54 percent among ages 17 to 34.

Another 17 percent on average oppose mask-wearing requirements in public areas, a rate that rises to 28 percent among youngest Greeks.

With more than 11,500 cases and 284 deaths, Greece has fared better than most other European nations in responding to the pandemic.

But over half of infections were recorded in August, mostly among Greeks, a spike attributed to large gatherings in violation of social distancing rules.

Related Topics

Greece August Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

3 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

4 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.