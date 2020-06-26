446 COVID-19 patients out of 1003 recovered and discharged in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 26 (APP):As many as 446 patients out of total of 1003 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the liberated territory, state health authorities have said.

And at the same time, 41 new positive cases of Corona Virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1003 across the State on Friday, the health authorities said in a statement released to the media here Friday night..

The pandemic claimed 03 more lives during last 24 hours in AJK – one each in Muzaffarabad, Bagh and Bhimbher districts during last 24 hours – despite the untiring efforts by the medicos to save the lives in the State Health facilities – raising the death toll in the state to 27 so far.

The official statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 41 new cases in AJK – which include 13 patients in Muzaffarabad, 10 in Mirpur, 01 in Jhelum valley, 08 in Rawalakot, 05 in Bhimbher and 04 in Kotli district.

The 27 ill-fated persons lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK so fare include 13 in Muzaffarabad district, 05 in Mirpur. 04 in Bagh and two in Rawalakot 04 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

At present a total of 529 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / home isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the authorities said.

These patients tested positive including 407 housed in various home isolation and rest of 122 patients admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At the same time, after the complete recovery of 24 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Friday – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 446, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

A total of 286 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 15015 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 14963 had been received with a total of 1003 positive cases in the State so far, the authorities said.

Out of the total of 1003 corona virus positive cases, 50 more patients were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state by Friday, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Friday a total of 13330 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, according to the AJK Health Authorities.