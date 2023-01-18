UrduPoint.com

45 Dead, 20 Missing As Ukraine Ends Tower Block Search

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 10:21 AM

Dnipro, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Rescuers called off the search Tuesday for victims of the Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, with 20 people still missing and funerals being held in the grief-stricken community.

After the carnage, Ukrainians pressed ahead with talks to obtain more Western weapons, and Ukraine's army chief Valery Zaluzhny met Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, for the first time in person in Poland.

Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday the Russian strike in the eastern city of Dnipro at the weekend killed at least 45 people including six children.

The youngest was 11 months old, officials said, and one of the bodies recovered from the rubble Tuesday was that of a child.

The toll made Saturday's attack one of the deadliest since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine last February.

The Kremlin has denied responsibility for the strike that also injured 79 people.

