47 Families In N. Afghanistan Receive China's Aid

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM

47 families in N. Afghanistan receive China's aid

Afghanistan, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Afghan authorities distributed China-donated humanitarian aid to 47 needy families in the northern Jawzjan province on Saturday, provincial director for Natural Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs Mawlawi Sirajuddin Siraji said Sunday.

The aid packages including rice, tents and winter clothes were distributed by authorities in the provincial capital Shiberghan city on Saturday afternoon, the official said.

China has earlier provided foodstuff including rice and wheat to more than 800 destitute families in central Bamyan and western Nimroz provinces over the past month.

China has provided COVID-19 vaccines, winter clothes, tents, and foodstuff, which had been distributed among poor, quake-affected and flood-affected families in the war-torn and impoverished country over the past year.

