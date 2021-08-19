UrduPoint.com

47 Killed, Including 30 Civilians, In Burkina Faso Jihadist Attack: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Suspected jihadists have killed 47 people, including 30 civilians, in an attack on a convoy in the north Burkina Faso, the government announced Wednesday.

The attackers also killed 14 soldiers, and three militia volunteers in the attack, which happened 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Gorgadji, said the communications ministry.

