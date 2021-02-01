(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 jolted Greece's Lesvos island in the Aegean Sea on Monday, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the Athens National Observatory.

Greek seismologists revised downwards an estimate of 5.5 on the Richter scale given earlier by the German Research Center for Geosciences.

It was the fourth tremor recorded in the area in the last few hours. Quakes measuring 5, 4.8 and 4.5 were recorded in the early hours of Monday.

No injuries or extensive material damages have been reported by local authorities.

Experts are not worried about the seismic activity in the region, Efthymios Lekkas, president of Greece's Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, told local MEGA tv.

The area has experienced strong quakes in recent decades and quake-prone Greece has suffered from several destructive quakes in recent history.

In 1999, more than 100 people lost their lives when a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Athens.