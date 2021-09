(@FahadShabbir)

Ouagadougou, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 480 civilians were killed in jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso between May and August, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Monday.

The Norwegian NGO also said in a statement that more than 275,000 people have been displaced since April.