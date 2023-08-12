Open Menu

49 Arrested For Drug Offense In Singapore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

49 arrested for drug offense in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) announced on Saturday that it arrested 49 men for suspected drug offenses at a hotel villa on Sentosa Island during a recent operation.

The 49 suspects are aged between 21 and 46, of whom 35 are Singaporeans, according to a statement by the CNB.

The statement noted that controlled drugs, including "ecstasy" and ketamine, and drug paraphernalia, were seized during the operation.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, the CNB added.

