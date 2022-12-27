(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale early Tuesday hit the South Sinai area, east of Egypt, Petra quoted the Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) as saying.

In a statement, JSO Director Ghassan Sweidan said an earthquake hit the Sinai area at 3:15 am, at a depth of 10km, and is considered a moderate sensible earthquake on the Richter scale.