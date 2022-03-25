4th COVID-19 vaccine dose approved for vulnerable Australians

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Medical regulators have approved a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for vulnerable Australians in the lead-up to winter.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) on Friday officially recommended a second booster vaccine for over-65s, Indigenous Australians older than 50, those in disability care and all immunocompromised people over 16.

Minister for Health Greg Hunt said approving fourth doses was an important step ahead of an expected spike in coronavirus cases during winter.

"That dosing regimen will start in our pharmacies, in our general practices, in our state and Commonwealth clinics, in our Indigenous medical clinics from the fourth of April," he told reporters.

"It's for a window for four to six months after you have had your first booster, and that's based on medical advice."The national influenza vaccine program will start on the same day, with health authorities warning Australia is set for a double blow of COVID-19 and flu outbreaks.