5 Civilians Killed In Mortar Mine Attack In Northern Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:50 PM

5 civilians killed in mortar mine attack in northern Afghanistan

KUNDUZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Five civilians including children were killed and eight others injured as a mortar mine struck a residential area in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz city on Monday morning, provincial government spokesman Esmatullah Muradi said.

The official said Taliban militants fired the mortar mine which hit a residential area in the Zakhil village of Kunduz city, killing five civilians including women and children and injuring eight others.

Taliban militants who have been mounting pressure around Kunduz city, the capital of Kunduz province, 250 km north of the national capital Kabul, have not yet made comment on the incident.

The incident marked the second attack since Monday morning that claimed the lives of non-combatants including women and children.

Earlier in the day, an attack took place in Ahmad Abad district of the eastern Paktia province, killing five civilians including a woman, two children, two men and injuring four others.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

