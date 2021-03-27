5-day AJK wide anti polio campaign commence

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 27 (APP):In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the five day anti-polio drive was inaugurated on Saturday, during which more than 0.662 million children under 5 years of age will be administered the anti-polio vaccine drops, official sources said.

Under the State-wide polio eradication program, the campaign will begin from March 29 and would continue for next five days till April 02, official sources told APP Saturday In the capital district of Muzaffarabad, 1,24,249 children up to five year age are targeted to be administered anti-Polio vaccines and Vitamin -drops and for this purpose 359 mobile teams have been constituted and 58 fixed and 19 transit points have been set up by Polio Eradication Committee.

A high level meeting of the state health department's Polio Eradication Committee, gave final touches to the polio-eradication campaign.

According to details, the AJK health authorities have set a target to immunize at least 0.662 million children under 5-year of age with the anti-polio vaccine throughout the area during the campaign to save the children from the disease of polio, a State Health Department sources told this APP here on Saturday.

Highlighting the salient features of the five days anti polio campaign in AJK for immunization of children up to five years of age across AJK, the sources said that over 2000 mobile para-medical staff teams have been constituted and whereas 397 fixed units and 124 transit points at prominent public places including buses and wagons stands were set up in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Hattiyan (Jhelum valley ), Neelam valley, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Haveili, Bhimbher and Rawalakot to administer the anti-polio vaccine drops during the three-day drive in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The sources said that AJK Health Department have made adequate arrangements to provide at least seven lakh anti-polio vaccine doses for the entire three-day drive across AJK.

At least 63 zonal supervisors will look after the campaign conducted by 481 in charges of different areas in AJK.

Besides, the parents will also got their children fed with the anti-polio vaccine drops at the fixed centers close to their homes including hospitals and district and tehsil health offices The fixed centers have been set up at the hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops from 8.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m. The total staff involved in the drive including mobile teams comprising over 4500 workers, will visit door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age during the campaign across AJK.

The underlined that there had been no any case of polio disease to any child was detected in AJK during last 21 years.

