5-day Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Mirpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 30 (APP):Like rest of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), the five-day anti-polio campaign launched on Monday in Mirpur under which a total of 68,000 children of under five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine in the district , the District Health Authorities said.

Mirpur Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain, while talking to APP here on Monday said that not a single case of polio disease has emerged any where in AJK since last ten years.

The DHO said the district has been divided into four zones with the induction of one supervisor in each zone to implement the drive – by strictly observing the SOPs to avert the any harms of the prevailing wave of COVID-19 in the district.

"One ward Incharge will supervise the campaign in the concerned specified area falling in each Union Council in the district," he said dding that a total of 55 Union Councils / Ward Incharges will look after the campaign in all 55 union councils in the district.

Elaborating the district-wise anti-polio drive, Dr. Fida Hussain said that a total of 228 mobile teams of paramedical staff involving over 400 para-medical workers have been constituted and 33 fixed centers have been set up in the district to immunize the children with the anti-polio vaccine.

The mobile teams, he said, will visit door to door by strictly acting upon the already devised SOPs in view of the still prevailing but controlled COVID-19 in the state, to administer anti-polio drops to children under five years of age.

The DHO advised the parents to cooperate with the visiting mobile paramedic teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

