5 Dead In Bridge Collapse In Southern Philippines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 01:20 PM

5 dead in bridge collapse in southern Philippines

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Five people were killed after a steel bridge under construction collapsed in Davao City in the southern Philippines, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the victims were installing the bridge's side panel using a boom truck when the structure collapsed at around 3:30 p.m. local time on Monday, burying seven workers.

Two were critically injured but survived. An investigation has been launched into the accident.

