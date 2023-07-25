5 dead in bridge collapse in southern Philippines

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Five people were killed after a steel bridge under construction collapsed in Davao City in the southern Philippines, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the victims were installing the bridge's side panel using a boom truck when the structure collapsed at around 3:30 p.m. local time on Monday, burying seven workers.

Two were critically injured but survived. An investigation has been launched into the accident.