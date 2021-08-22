5 deaths, 303 new COVID-19 cases reported in Fiji

SUVA, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Fiji reported five new deaths and 303 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Ministry of Health officials said.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said 185 cases are from the Western Division, 33 cases from the Central Division of Viti Levu, and 85 cases from the Eastern Division on Kadavu, the fourth largest island on the island nation.

A total of 1,468 new recoveries have been reported since the last update, making the tally of active cases at 19,097.

Fong said Fiji has registered 43,597 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 23,809 recoveries.

He added that 438 people have died from the COVID-19 virus in Fiji, with 436 of the deaths reported during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fong said the national seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is eight. The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths per day in the Central Division is two, while the figure stands at six in the Western Division.