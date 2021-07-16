5 people trapped as coal mine flooded with water, sand in NW China

ANKARA, 16 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) -:At least five people were trapped as water and sand flooded a coal mine in northwestern China, local media reported on Friday.

The incident took place in the Yulin city of Shaanxi province on Thursday afternoon, according to public broadcaster CGTN.

An operation continued to rescue the persons trapped in the mine.

The latest incident came days after a hotel building collapsed in eastern China collapsed trapping 23 people, of whom 17 lost their lives.