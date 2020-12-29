50 journalists killed in 2020, majority in countries not at war: watchdog

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Fifty journalists and media workers were killed in connection with their work in 2020, most of them in countries that are not at war, Reporters Without Borders said in its annual report published Tuesday.

The figures show an increase in the "deliberate" targeting of reporters investigating organised crime, corruption or environmental issues, the watchdog said, highlighting murders in Mexico, India and Pakistan.