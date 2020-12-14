5.0-magnitude quake hits 125 km WNW of Pangai, Tonga: USGS

HONG KONG, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 125 km WNW of Pangai, Tonga, at 2020-12-14 04:19:52 GMT on Monday (2020-12-14 12:19:52 Beijing Time), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 196.22 km, was initially determined to be at 19.2281 degrees south latitude and 175.3736 degrees west longitude.