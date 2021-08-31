5.0-magnitude quake hits 23 km SSW of Severomuysk, Russia -- USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 23 km south southwest of Severomuysk, Russia at 0524 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 18.03 km, was initially determined to be at 55.9409 degrees north latitude and 113.3451 degrees east longitude.