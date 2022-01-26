KABUL, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Farmers and bee owners have collected more than 50 tons of honey in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported Wednesday.

The major part of the natural treasure has been collected from the central Baghlan-e-Markazi district, the news agency said.

With flower gardens and jungles, the central Baghlan-e-Markazi district is suitable for developing the beekeeping industry in Afghanistan's northern region, Bakhtar said.