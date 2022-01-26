UrduPoint.com

50 Tons Of Honey Harvested In Afghanistan's Baghlan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

50 tons of honey harvested in Afghanistan's Baghlan

KABUL, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Farmers and bee owners have collected more than 50 tons of honey in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported Wednesday.

The major part of the natural treasure has been collected from the central Baghlan-e-Markazi district, the news agency said.

With flower gardens and jungles, the central Baghlan-e-Markazi district is suitable for developing the beekeeping industry in Afghanistan's northern region, Bakhtar said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Baghlan From Industry

Recent Stories

Bisma Maroof says comeback is not easy after marri ..

Bisma Maroof says comeback is not easy after marriage, motherhood

7 minutes ago
 UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their imp ..

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their implementation

37 minutes ago
 CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

42 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago
 Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should ..

Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should be Rejected - Moscow

38 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas ..

Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas Residents Getting Russian Pas ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.