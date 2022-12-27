500-year-old handwritten family tree discovered in north China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) --:A handwritten family tree dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) was discovered in north China's Hebei Province.

During a recent cultural relics survey, the manuscript was found in a villager's home in Shiliting Town, Shahe City.

It recorded the pedigree of the family of Ren and the family's rules and rituals between the Ming Dynasty to the 1920s.

Experts believe that the collection of six volumes was first written in 1520, according to Han Zhigang, director of the city's cultural relics conservation and management bureau.

It is rare to see such a well-preserved family tree in Shahe City, said Ji Tongjun, a folklorist in Hebei.