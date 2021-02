HONG KONG, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 105 km NW of Tobelo, Indonesia at 03:00:25 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 80.29 km, was initially determined to be at 2.3505 degrees north latitude and 127.2914 degrees east longitude.