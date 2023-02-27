- Home
5.1-magnitude Quake Hits Xinjiang: CENC
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wensu County of Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 7:58 a.m. Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
