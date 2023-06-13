UrduPoint.com

51k Pakistani Hujjaj To Travel Via Shuttle Train Service During Hajj: DG

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

51k Pakistani hujjaj to travel via shuttle train service during Hajj: DG

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Around 51,000 Pakistani pilgrims will have the facility to travel on board the Al-Mashaaer shuttle hajj train service, while the remaining Pakistani pilgrims will opt for alternative modes of travel to Arafat.

Director General (DG) of Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro said this while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said, "A sufficient number of Moavineen e Hujjaj will be deployed in strategic points of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah to guide Pakistani aspiring pilgrims." "Moreover, approximately 1,000 Moavineen and volunteers will be assigned to assist differently abled pilgrims during the significant days of Hajj." "This arrangement guarantees a smooth and well-organized experience for the fortunate pilgrims, while also addressing the requirements of others in need of support." In response to the question, he emphasized that an overwhelming 99 percent of the pilgrims expressed their contentment with the hajj arrangements, indicating a high level of satisfaction.

The overall arrangements were deemed satisfactory, with thorough inspections conducted on each building to ensure the proper functioning of air conditioning, washrooms, Wi-Fi, cleanliness, and amenities.

The DG stated that a well-defined strategy was in place for post-hajj flight operations.

However, certain issues arose in Madinah due to unavoidable circumstances and flight scheduling challenges. The initial plan was to accommodate 30,000 arrivals in the first week and 10,000 in the second week, but this plan could not be fully implemented due to limitations in airline capacity.

Consequently, around 12,000 pilgrims were accommodated outside Markazai in Madinah, with some buildings being acquired by Turkey and Iran for the purpose, he added.

He further expressed his commitment to making the next hajj experience exemplary in every aspect.

Regarding food, he mentioned that 13 catering companies were responsible for delivering three meals a day to the aspiring pilgrims at their designated residences in Makkah.

In response to a question regarding transport arrangements, he stated that a total of four designated drop points near Haram Sharif had been allocated for the pick-up and drop-off of aspiring pilgrims.

"The number of buses will be increased proportionately to accommodate the needs of 80,000 pilgrims, he mentioned.

"To prevent congestion, the pilgrims have been informed about their specific pick-up times, and they are advised to arrive in an organized manner within a 15-20 minute interval," the DG said.

