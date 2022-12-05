DHAKA, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and parts of the country on Monday morning, according to a meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Kazi Zebunnesa, a meteorologist from Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told Xinhua that the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal.

The meteorologist said the epicenter was 520 kilometers away from Agargaon Seismic Center in capital Dhaka. The earthquake occurred at around 9:02 a.m. local time.

Fire service officers said they had not received any report of damage or casualty yet.

Bangladesh, which sits in the zone of earthquakes, is prone to tremors.