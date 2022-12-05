UrduPoint.com

5.2-magnitude Earthquake Rattles Bangladesh's Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

5.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Bangladesh's capital

DHAKA, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and parts of the country on Monday morning, according to a meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Kazi Zebunnesa, a meteorologist from Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told Xinhua that the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal.

The meteorologist said the epicenter was 520 kilometers away from Agargaon Seismic Center in capital Dhaka. The earthquake occurred at around 9:02 a.m. local time.

Fire service officers said they had not received any report of damage or casualty yet.

Bangladesh, which sits in the zone of earthquakes, is prone to tremors.

Related Topics

Earthquake Bangladesh Dhaka Bermudian Dollar From

Recent Stories

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

15 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

58 minutes ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terro ..

Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terrorist outfits challenge: FM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.