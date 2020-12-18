5.2-magnitude quake hits eastern New Guinea region, Papua New Guinea: USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, Dec. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted eastern New Guinea region, Papua New Guinea at 10:16:50 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 47.9 km, was initially determined to be at 6.3114 degrees south latitude and 147.4418 degrees east longitude.