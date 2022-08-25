5.2-magnitude quake hits northwest Myanmar

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck about 33.8 km northeast of Mawlaik in Myanmar's northwestern Sagaing Region at 4:18 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to Myanmar's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The epicenter, with a depth of 85 km, was initially determined to be at 23.84 degrees north latitude and 94.67 degrees east longitude.

Earlier this month, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit eastern Myanmar's Shan State.