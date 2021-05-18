UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

52,000 Palestinian Displaced In Israeli Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

52,000 Palestinian displaced in Israeli attacks

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The United Nations said that at least 52,000 people had been displaced in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks on the area and the number of people sheltering in UN schools is increasing.

Jens Laerke, Geneva spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told Anadolu Agency during a twice-weekly UN media briefing in Geneva that the number of displaced people has surpassed 52,000 since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"We have an additional influx into our schools. As I mentioned, there are 47,000 as of this morning in UNWRA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency] schools. So it is climbing that number, and there are above 52,000 total IDPs [Internally Displaced Persons]," he added.

Laerke said OCHA welcomed the Israeli authorities opening of Kerem Shalom crossing for essential humanitarian supplies.

"It is critical that Erez crossing is also opened for the entry and exit of critical humanitarian staff," he said.

The UN spokesman said power Supplies across Gaza are still limited to six to eight hours a day on average due to damage to feeder lines and networks.

"This disrupts the provision of health care and other basic services including water, hygiene, and sanitation," said Laerke.

He said six hospitals and nine Primary health care centers had been damaged, with one center sustaining severe damage and one hospital unable to function due to a lack of fuel.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Gaza Geneva Muslim Media Ramadan

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin will chair ECC meeting tomorrow

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport accredited by ACI ..

21 minutes ago

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

29 minutes ago

Thailand records highest daily COVID-19 related de ..

56 seconds ago

Issuance of driving licenses begins in Faisalabad

58 seconds ago

Special delivery: man donates $550,000 in cash to ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.