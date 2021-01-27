53 killed in Cameroon bus blaze

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Fifty-three people died Wednesday when a bus collided with a fuel van in Cameroon, causing a blaze that engulfed both vehicles, the local governor said.

"The dead have all been burned beyond identification," Awa Fonka Augustine, the governor of West Region, said, adding that 29 people had suffered severe burns in the accident, in Dsang, central-western Cameroon.