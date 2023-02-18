53 killed in Syria attack blamed on IS: state media

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 53 people were killed Friday in an ambush in central Syria blamed on the Islamic State group, state media reported, the deadiest attack in more than a year.

"Fifty-three citizens who were truffle hunting were killed during an attack by the terrorists of IS to the southwest of the town of Al-Sokhna" in the desert east of Homs, state television said.

The director of Palmyra hospital, Walid Audi, said those killed were 46 civilians and seven soldiers.

Audi told pro-government radio station Sham FM that their bodies had "been brought to the hospital after the ambush" that targeted dozens.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the attack, which it said was carried out by IS on motorcycles who opened fire on the truffle hunters.