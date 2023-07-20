Open Menu

532,450 Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 11:10 AM

532,450 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

MADINAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :532,450 pilgrims from different parts of the world had arrived in Madinah until today after performing Hajj rituals. The Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, said that 26,751 pilgrims arrived in Madinah today, 361,647 already left for their countries and 170,800 are still in Madinah.

Other statistics issued by the committee show that the housing occupancy rate in Madinah stood at 57 percent, and that 1,597 pilgrims have benefited from medical services so far this Hajj season.

