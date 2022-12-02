UrduPoint.com

5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North New Zealand

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 11:50 AM

WELLINGTON, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted New Zealand's North Island on Friday evening, according to New Zealand's geoscience research service provider.

It occurred at 18:07 local time (0507 GMT), striking 20 km southeast of Tokoroa, a town in the Waikato region of the North Island of New Zealand, at a depth of 159 km, said the GNS Science.

More than 9,000 people reported feeling the quake and there are no reports of casualties so far.

