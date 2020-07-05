54 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 05 (APP):In Azad Jammu Kashmir alarming volume of the spread of COVID-19 cases, tested positive was report on Sunday after 54 fresh Corona Virus suspects tested positive were registered and hospitalized in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1342 across the State, it was officially stated.

At least 690 patients out of total of 1342 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the liberated territory so far, the state health authorities said in a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued Sunday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 54 new cases in AJK – which include 21 in Mirpur, 15 in Kotli, 08 in capital city of Muzaffarabadand 10 in Bhimbher district.

After one more causalities following the pandemic reported one in Kotli district during last 24 hours the death toll rose to 36 in entire AJK.

36 ill-fated persons have so far lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK including 13 in Muzaffarabad, 03 in Kotli district, 05 in Mirpur.

04 in Bagh and 03 in Rawalakot 06 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

Among a total of 616 patients tested positive, 492 housed in various home isolation and rest of 124 patients admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 261 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 17521 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 17469 had been received with a total of 1342 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Saturday a total of 15449 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases were awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.