UrduPoint.com

54th ASEAN Economic Minister Meeting, Related Meetings Kick Off In Cambodia

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

54th ASEAN economic minister meeting, related meetings kick off in Cambodia

CAMBODIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' meeting (54th AEM) and related meetings kicked off here on Wednesday, discussing the progress of economic community integration, post-COVID-19 economic recovery, and rising global inflation, among others.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said as the world is facing many obstacles in development, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) should continue attaching greater importance to maintaining the trading system on the basis of rule of law, globalization principle, multilateralism mechanism, liberalization of trade and investment, and anti-protectionism.

He said ASEAN should devote more attention to timely response to the new trends in global trade architecture and new issues such as rising oil price, high inflation, environment, climate change, and pandemics among others.

"ASEAN should continue to work in unity to coordinate and intensify the establishment of global framework for international trade which is transparent, non-discriminatory and serve the interest of all countries," he said.

Hun Sen said that during the past 30 years of regional economic integration, ASEAN has been working in unity to establish the ASEAN region as a single market and production base by deepening trade and investment liberalization in compliance with international law and the multilateral trading system.

"These efforts have made significant contribution to strengthening the development of ASEAN in all sectors," he said. Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak said as the chair of ASEAN in 2022, Cambodia would do its best to promote sustainable, inclusive and resilient economic growth in the post-pandemic era.

"Cambodia commits to work closely with ASEAN and development partners to sustain ASEAN as a region of critical importance for global trade, investment and supply chains through, among others, generating maximum benefits from the existing free trade agreements, especially from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)," he said.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. +

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Thailand Oil Hun Progress Singapore Price Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Market Commerce All From Best Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

32 minutes ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

2 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

3 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.