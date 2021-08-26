5.5-magnitude Quake Hits China's Gansu, No Casualties Reported
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:50 AM
LANZHOU, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay in northwest China's Gansu Province at 7:38 a.m. Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 38.
88 degrees north latitude and 95.50 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 15 km, the center said.
According to Aksay county authorities, the epicenter of the earthquake was in a sparsely-populated pasture area, 130 km away from the county seat. No casualties or property loss have been reported.