UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.5-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Japan's Tokyo Prefecture, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

5.5-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Tokyo Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on Friday struck off Hachijojima Islands in Japan's Tokyo Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 1:20 p.m.

local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 33.2 degrees north and a longitude of 139.4 degrees east, and at a depth of 10 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Tokyo Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Tokyo Japan P

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa

23 minutes ago

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

37 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

2 hours ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.