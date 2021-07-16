- Home
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on Friday struck off Hachijojima Islands in Japan's Tokyo Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The temblor occurred at around 1:20 p.m.
local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 33.2 degrees north and a longitude of 139.4 degrees east, and at a depth of 10 km.
The quake logged 4 in some parts of Tokyo Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.