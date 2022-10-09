5.5-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia

JAKARTA, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's western province of Banten on Sunday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake struck at 17:02 local time (1202 GMT), with the epicenter at 26 km southwest of the province's Lebak district and 12 km under the sea bed, the agency said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said.