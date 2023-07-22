550,580 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A total of 550,580 pilgrims of different nationalities have arrived in Madinah till Friday after performing Hajj.

The number of Hajj pilgrims who arrived in Madinah totaled 22,718, according to figures from the Hajj and Visit Committee.

Hajj pilgrims who departed for their countries have totaled 418,734, including 28,113 who departed on Friday. Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport saw the departure of 26,069 pilgrims via 106 flights today, while 2,039 pilgrims departed through the Hijra Station via 20 trips.

Meanwhile, 161,750 pilgrims of different nationalities are still in Madinah with hotel occupancy reaching 54 percent.

1,689 pilgrims have received medical services, according to the statistics.