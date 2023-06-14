557,401 Pilgrims Arrived in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :According to statistics from the Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, the number of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year has reached 557,401.

414,916 pilgrims have left Madinah for Makkah, and 142,435 are still in Madinah.

According to statistics, 32,913 pilgrims have benefited from medical services.