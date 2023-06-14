UrduPoint.com

557,401 Pilgrims Arrived In Madinah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

557,401 Pilgrims Arrived in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :According to statistics from the Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, the number of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year has reached 557,401.

414,916 pilgrims have left Madinah for Makkah, and 142,435 are still in Madinah.

According to statistics, 32,913 pilgrims have benefited from medical services.

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Makkah From

Recent Stories

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

20 minutes ago
 PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

42 minutes ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

57 minutes ago
 Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue ri ..

Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue rising in world tennis rankings

57 minutes ago
 Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budg ..

Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budget

57 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Devel ..

Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Development Goals at India&#039;s G ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.