56 COVID-19 suspects discharged from various AJK health facilities

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 31 (APP):As many as 56 of the COVID-19 suspects have been discharged from the Quarantine centers set up at various state-run in AJK after they were tested negative and recovery, it was officially said.

And at the same time at least 18 more new cases of corona virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, AJK health authorities officially said on Monday.

The number of suspects of the COVID-19 tested positive rise to 6 in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir so far, according to the health authorities.

While unveiling the updated figures of the suspects belonging to AJK, the State Health Authorities said in an official statement issued on Monday that 18 fresh cases of the pandemic registered in AJK during last 24 hours, who were immediately got tested by the National Institute of Health Sciences in Islamabad.

Fifty of the persons belonging to the newly-registered cases, including those belonging to Mirpur and Bhimbher districts were also got tested, the authorities said.

A total of 177 suspects of corona virus were registered with the State Health Authorities in entire AJK of which 84 were tested and 78 of them were tested negative. results of 93 of the cases are awaited from NIH Islamabad as it was likely to reach within next one of two days, the State Health Authorities said.

Eight of the patients tested negative have been admitted in AIMS Hospital Muzaffarabad, 6 in Mirpur DHQ hospital, one identical case admitted in DHQ Hospital Kotli, two cases in DHQ Hospital Bagh, one in DHQ hospital Bagh, and one registered and admitted in Palandri DHQ Hospitals.

The State Health authorities have asserted that fully furnished isolation wards have been set up with required kits and other latest facilities at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Div. Head Quarter Hospitals at Mirpur and Rawalakot besides the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Bhimber, Kotli and New City Mirpur.

