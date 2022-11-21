UrduPoint.com

5.6-magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 12:30 PM

5.6-magnitude earthquake hits western Indonesia

JAKARTA, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's western province of West Java on Monday, with the tremors strongly felt in the country's capital of Jakarta and triggering panic, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake struck at 13:21 Jakarta time (0621 GMT) with the epicenter located at 10 km southwest of the district of Cianjur in West Java province, and the depth of 10 km under-land, the agency said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

The tremors were strongly felt in the country's capital of Jakarta, causing residents to immediately rush out of houses and buildings.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was measured at 5.4 magnitude, and the epicenter was initially determined to be at 6.8398 degrees south latitude and 107.1073 degrees east longitude.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Jakarta Indonesia

Recent Stories

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.